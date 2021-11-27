Marauders #26 Preview: Fin Fang Foom Drunk Dials the X-Men

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. In this preview of Marauders #26, Fin Fang Foom is out on a bender and decides to drop by the Marauder's ship for some whiskey. No, for real. That's the plot. Check it out below.

MARAUDERS #26

SEP210944

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

HOW TO FIGHT YOUR DRAGON!

While a new representative of Krakoa hits the international stage, the Marauders find themselves face-to-snout with He-Whose-Limbs-Shatter-Mountains-and-Whose-Back-Scrapes-the-Sun, FIN FANG FOOM himself!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

