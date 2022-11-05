Marauders #8 Preview: Marauders Hot Tub Party

The Maruders take the work-from-home concept to the next level by holding a meeting in the Krakoan baths in this preview of Marauders #8.

Marauders #8

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 2! The Marauders go where no Krakoan has gone before! Back, at last, to the first mutant society ever! Kate Pryde might be allergic to the word "no," but can her crew really save the past without destroying the present? And as the Marauders plan to rescue yesterday, the Threshold Three run free today! But can Krakoa survive the experience?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278200821 – MARAUDERS 8 NAUCK X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620278200831 – MARAUDERS 8 CARLINI NEW CHARACTER WRAPAROUND DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

