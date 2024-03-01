Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: amanda conner, awa studios, garth ennis, goran sudzuka, kickstarter, Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal

Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal Deluxe Edition Gets Kickstarter

Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, the time travel heist comedy by Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka, is getting a deluxe edition Kickstarter

AWA and Garth Ennis partner to bring you an expanded edition of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, available exclusively through Kickstarter. This new edition features a wraparound cover by Amanda Conner, a new full-length Marjorie Finnegan time travel adventure by Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka, never-before-seen back matter, so much more.

Marjorie Finnegan's Temporal Criminal is written by two-time Eisner award-winning writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher, The Ribbon Queen) with art by Goran Sudžuka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer: Lady Constantine). This Kickstarter exclusive brings you new ways to celebrate and collect the epic time travel comedy heist series. It is one of Garth Ennis' few recent comic series that's unabashedly joyful. This new edition of Marjorie Finnegan Temporal Criminal includes premium rewards for Garth Ennis's biggest fans, including the incredible opportunity to be drawn into a Garth Ennis comic book! The Marjorie Finnegan Temporal Criminal Kickstarter will launch in early spring, and those interested in learning more about the campaign, its reward offerings, and tiered donation levels should sign up here to be notified when new information is available.

Featuring premium rewards for Garth's biggest fans:

Digital edition, softcover edition, and hardcover edition of the Expanded Deluxe Edition of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal

Limited number of exclusive, signed hardcover copies

copies Once-in-a-lifetime experience — a virtual event where Garth Ennis and Axel Alonso, AWA's CCO, and former Marvel Editor-in-Chief, talk about their previous work, including Preacher, The Boys, and Punisher, as well as their AWA work together like Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, and The Ribbon Queen! And yes, they will be answering questions from you — the fans! Check out the Instagram announcement:

The big one — the opportunity to be immortal! A limited few will have a chance to be drawn into Garth Ennis' new Marjorie Finnegan story!

You can sign up for the Kickstarter here.

