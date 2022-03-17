Mark Millar Launches The Magic Order Vol 3 With Gigi Cavenago In July

In 2018, Mark Millar pulled a magic trick when he placed a story at Deadline over the order numbers for his new comic with Olivier Coipel, The Magic Order #1, his first new work-for-hire title created under the auspices of Netflix, who had bought his publishing imprint Millarworld for around $35 million. He claimed that pre-orders for The Magic Order were a twenty-year high for a brand-new property launched as a comic. But Bleeding Cool revealed the truth, that The Magic Order #1 has had its order numbers significantly inflated by comic convention organisers ReedPOP making a deal. They purchased a hundred thousand copies at a very reduced rate, 40 cents a copy against the book's $3.99 cover price, to sell, give away, or use as promotion at their shows tin exchange for Mark Millar flying over to appear at the conventions.

However they weren't actually able to give away the copies as intended as, after publication, it was discovered that the comic contained full-frontal blue male nudity, Watchmen-style. Some were sold on the website, eventually most were pulped. But by then, Mark Millar had all the headlines he needed. And that's magic. As he once said;

What's beautiful about this is that you get not only the first story out there but usually within a twenty-four hour news cycle you will get the gag exposed and thus get two news-spikes in the same day, the cost minimal to nothing. As your career progresses you will hopefully have mainstream attention and movie rights to help sell your story in the mainstream for launch (which goes everywhere and is the best friend you'll ever have in selling your books), but in the meantime just have a little fun with this stuff as every person talking about the outrageousness of your marketing is essentially advertising your book.

Mark Millar has a history of concocting various publicity stunts when launching his comics, from fake footage of real-life vigilantes, to fake casting of Eminem, to fake Times Square ads, to fake Hollywood actor/actress photos, to fake Obama photos, to fake comic book video reviews by grannies filmed in his own house, to fake trips to Detroit to… well you get the idea. He is a master at getting the media to follow his tune. But with Netflix, he has felt the need for this behaviourless. It is appropriate that the last time he used such trickery was for The Magic Order.

And now, he has announced The Magic Order Vol 3 from Image Comics with art by Gigi Cavenago. or Dylan Dog and Orphans. Given that Netflix has passed on his initial TV series pitch, maybe that's the greatest trick of all? Here's a look at The Magic Order Vol 3… and the word that "We're also working on The Magic Order Volume FOUR at the same time " with Dike Ruan.

As well as a preview of the Magic Order Vol 2 finale drawn by Stuart Immonen out in two weeks' time.

MAGIC ORDER 2 #6 (OF 6) CVR A IMMONEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN220278

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Stuart Immonen

Acclaimed creators MARK MILLAR & STUART IMMONEN present the stunning conclusion to what's sure to be one of the most talked-about series of the year – the extra-length grand finale that's guaranteed to blow up everything you thought you knew about THE MAGIC ORDER! The world has been taken by the other side, the Magic Order scattered to the winds, and there's only one person who can help them – an unlikely ally you never saw coming. Feast your eyes on two masters at work!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: $4.99