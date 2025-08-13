Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Captain Comet, superboy

Mark Waid Brings Back A Classic DC Comics Character To Action Comics

Article Summary Mark Waid reintroduces classic DC character Captain Comet in Action Comics #1089's new Superboy storyline

General Lane takes an early interest in Superboy, echoing a more Smallville-inspired approach to Superman's origins

Captain Comet, a powerful hero predating Superman, emerges as a potential adversary with hidden motives

The rekindled conflict hints at deeper secrets and challenges ahead for Superboy in Mark Waid's evolving narrative

Superspoilers of course… When Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge kicked off their new Action Comics run, retelling the story of Superboy in a Year One fashion, they made a few changes along the way. Such as a mysterious stranger keeping watch.

As well as General Lane of the US military… with an early knowledge, awareness and concern than they might otherwise have, about what this Superman can do, closer to the Smallville TV series.

As for that figure in the shadows watching the television? Seems that he has similar superpowers to his own. And is rather disapproving.

In today's Action Comics #1089, also by Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge, the figure is revealed…

Captain Comet was created by Julius Schwartz, John Broome, and Carmine Infantino for Strange Adventures #9 from DC Comics in 1951. Based on the pulp prose fiction character Captain Future, he was possessed of the mutant pinnacle of human evolution, giving him a genius-level I.Q., a photographic memory, telepathy, telekinetic flight, psychic force, psionic energy bursts, healing, a shield, superhuman strength, teleportation and clairvoyance. So, you know, a lot. He appeared in 38 issues of the series, but didn't appear again until the Secret Society of Super Villains series in 1976, which was then cancelled as part of the DC Implosion. And that was it again until Crisis cameos in the eighties and a role as a supporting character in L.E.G.I.O.N. in 1990 until 1996 with sequel series R.E.B.E.L.E.

And that was it again for another decade, with Jim Starlin adding him to the Rann–Thanagar Wars, Mystery in Space and Strange Adventures before rejoining R.E.B.E.L.S. in 2009. Then we had the New 52, and that was it for Captain Comey, save for a version called Comet in Grant Morrison's Action Comics. And again, that was it for another while, until today's Action Comics, an Earth superhero predating Superman and Superboy, with a galactic knowledge.

And possibly the reason why he was so down on Superboy in previous issues.

He has seen this story play out before. But also, he is not being entirely transparent either…

General Lane and Captain Comet are in the same side… who is this Captain Comet really??? Action Comics #1089 by Mark Waid, Skylar Patridge is published today by DC Comics.

Action Comics #1089

by Mark Waid, Skylar Patridge

Now that Superboy has made his Metropolis debut, a hero from the past re-emergesto take him down—one who sees him as a reckless hindrance to human progressand a threat to all! For the first time, the Boy of Steel faces off against an opponentwith powers beyond his!

