Mark Waid, Missing From The Flash Movie Credits?

I haven't seen The Flash yet, it's all been a bit mad with my life right now. But these are the comic book creator credits for the movie, thanking comic book creators whose work was reflected in the film.

There are main credits for the original creators of The Flash, both the original Golden Age Jake Garrick Flash created by Harry Lampert and Gardener Fox, and the Silver Age Flash reboot character, Barry Allen, created by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino.

Some of the credits are obvious, such as Al Plastino and Otto Binder as the creator of Supergirl. Some seem to be for scenes that were cut, such as Mark Millar and Dave Johnson's Superman: Red Son. But some, who might have seemed obvious are just not included. Such as a certain Mark Waid, who wrote stories that the movie is based on, including coming up with the Speed Force, way back in The Flash #95 in 1994 in the opening chapter of a 6-issue story Terminal Velocity which finished in The Flash #100. That alone should have probably bagged him a credit.

I understand that Mark Waid, who attended the Premiere of The Flash in TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, Los Angeles last week was a little stunned by this absence. And that those around him were a little more than stunned. With Waid acknowledging firmly, but civilly (it was a Premiere after all) that he was unhappy with said situation.

In the long introduction to the premiere, after production members thanked other production members, it was Ezra Miller who thanked the comic creators, naming Harry Lampert, Gardener Fox, Bob Kanigher and Carmine Infantino, as well as Zack and Deborah Snyder and Grant and Kristen Morrison for initiating Ezra Miller into the life of this character. Notably Grant Morrison was also missing from the above creator list. But it did remind me of the first time I bumped into Ezra Miller after he had been announced as the Flash back in 2026. This movie has been a very long time coming. In fact, it crawled. Here's that introduction.

And those creator credits in full:

BATMAN created by BOB KANE with BILL FINGER

WONDER WOMAN created by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON

Special Thanks: MIKE BARON, JOHN BROOME, DAVE JOHNSON, FRANCIS MANAPUL, FRANK MILLER, GEORGE PEREZ, JOE QUINONES, CURT SWAN, CARY BATES, RAMONA FRADON, SCOTT KOLINS, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, PAUL NORRIS, HARRY PETER, AL PLASTINO, MORT WEISINGER, OTTO BINDER, GEOFF JOHNS, ANDY KUBERT, MARK MILLAR, IRVING NOVICK, JERRY ROBINSON, DICK SPRANG, MARV WOLFMAN

By Special Arrangement With THE JERRY SIEGEL FAMILY

