Marvel Brings Back Morbius In 2024, For More Morbin' Time

Forget Madame Web, what we need is more Morbius. And that's what Marvel is doing in May for the Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt spinoff series by Justina Ireland and Marcelo Ferreira.

"Among the Marvel Universe's blood suckers, one stands out as the most tragic—MORBIUS, THE LIVING VAMPIRE! When vampires legions unite and usher in the eternal night, Morbius' unique self-inflicted bloodlust may hold the key to reversing it—or strengthening it!

"Spider-Man will be tasked to find his iconic vampiric villain in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT, a new tie-in series spinning out of Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's Blood Hunt crossover event. Written by Justina Ireland (Deadpool: Seven Slaughters) and drawn by artist Marcelo Ferreira (Moon Knight: City of the Dead), SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT will see Spidey team up with Misty Knight and the Lizard to rescue Morbius—who has already fallen into the vampire overlord's clutches!

"Getting to write Morbius, The Living Vampire, has been a lot of fun," Ireland shared. "He's always been a delightful foil to Spider-Man and other heroes of the Marvel Universe, and I hope I can capture the determination to change one's fate that I've always loved about the character. Well, that and the brooding."

"I was really excited when my editor invited me to be a part of the Blood Hunt crossover by means of penciling the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN tie-in limited series!" Ferreira added. "It is double special for me, because it is a return to two characters that I've drawn before and that have a special place in my heart: Spidey and MORBIUS! Or maybe I can say triple special, because it also involves vampires. I think my art perfectly matches these darker themes."

"Spidey's mission in Blood Hunt has become clear and, of course, it involves his old friend Michael Morbius. After he discovers the importance of his fanged foe to the vampire's overall plans, Peter will have to decide if he needs to take him out or save him!"