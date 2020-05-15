Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars

When Marvel Comics solicited Empyre X-Men #3 it was from that ubiquitous artist known only by the initials TBA. We have no idea what they are like, as they are notoriously unreliable and pretty much always when the comic is published, they have been replaced by someone else. So it is with Empyre X-Men #3 originally planned for the 10th of June. Marvel has told retailers that it will now be drawn by Andrea Broccardo. and will have a variant cover by Marcus To. While its June follow-up, Empyre X-Men #4 which was solicited as being written by Jonathan Hickman and TBA, well again TBA is out of luck and the comic will just be written by Jonathan Hickman in isolation. The Fantastic Four #23 Empyre tie-in will now be drawn by Paco Medina, and not the previously solicited Sean Izaakse.

While looking at Empire rather than Empyre, Star Wars #7 will now be drawn by Ramon Rosanas, and not the previously solicited Jesus Saiz. Plenty of changes and decisions being made under lockdown, it seems. Looks like the furloughs have been good for some.

Empyre is the delayed Marvel Comic book series that should have been out now. We got a Road To Empyre prelude that summarised a lot of Marvel history, but Bleeding Cool got a look at both of the issue zeroes and the first issue, before the whole lockdown hit. You can catch up with some of our semi-spoilering sneak peeking at the links below. As it stands, Empyre #0: Avengers will be out on June 24th and Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 is out on July 8th. No word yet on Empyre #1. It may well be resolicited for August along with another number of titles, we shall just have to see. Will you still be on board with Empyre after this long a delay?