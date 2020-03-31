Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 – Meet The Profiteer (Spoilers)

Recently, we mentioned we had come across an early copy of Batman #92 and Batman #93 and took a look inside. We've also seen several issues of Empyre comics. Both Empyre #0 issues are out this Wednesday, with #1 out next week. There will be no major spoilers here but we going to be making some general observations. If you want to avoid all spoilers, stop reading now, as we put down Empyre: Avengers #0 and pick up Empyre: Fantastic Four #0. Just as writer Al Ewing was accompanied with House Of X artist Pepe Larraz for that, so the Fantastic Four has Powers Of X artist RB Silva. Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 looks just as gorgeous as a result.

Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 and Introducing The Profiteer

Empyre: Avengers #0 set up the battleground and now the initial battle is over. We learn the justification for the Skrull and the Kree joining together, as well as serving as their immediate targets — the revived Cotati. Even with the Swordsman standing over them and the returning Celestial Messiah, it's unlikely that just the emergence of the Cotati was signaled by just a few weeds on the Moon. Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 begins far, far away with a very different perspective on the war from an intergalactic perspective. That means the introduction of a brand new alien with the kind of name that will keep her in good stead with The Collector, The Stranger, and The Grandmaster. Meet The Profiteer, sister to the Grandmaster and with her own Elder way of doing things.

If there's an intergalactic war, the Profiteer is going to supply both sides, at the right price. She did very well during the Kree/Skrull War, especially dealing with the media rights when it came down to one Skrull versus one Kree, on repeat. Maybe she did better out of Incoming #1 than Marvel did.

Where Do The Fantastic Four Fit In?

So while the entertainment commences, what of the Fantastic Four? We see them arriving with the armadas in Empyre: Avengers #0 but how did they get there?

They've broken down in deep space. It appears that the intergalactic economy has totally crashed, and Mister Fantastic has predicted a cosmic economic meltdown. Strangely on topic. So getting back will be a lot harder. We all know what happened to the Altarian Dollar, the Flainian Pobble Bead and the Triganic Pu. You know what helps an economy in such situations? A war, and as we all know now, the Kree/Skrull war has just ended. Handy that Empyre is on its way. There's a Baby Yoda reference too. Will this count as the first mention of The Child in a Marvel comic book, before the Star Wars comic line gets around to doing it? Well, you know what comic book speculators are like. Profiteers, the lot of them.

EMPYRE FANTASTIC FOUR #0

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Jim Cheung

"The Last of the Kree/Skrull Warriors" – a pivotal issue, not just for EMPYRE, but for the future of the FF!

In the most unlikely of places, the Fantastic Four witness the final conflict of the Kree/Skrull War… and the fate of these final warriors will mark a stunning change in the lives of Marvel's First Family for years to come. All this, and the introduction of a long hidden Elder of the Universe… the Profiteer! Witness the first appearance of this new, major player in the cosmos! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $4.99