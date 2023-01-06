Marvel Comics Digital Readers Get Dark Web X-Men #3 Instead Of #2

Marvel Comics still issue digital codes with their comic books, allowing people digital versions of the print comic books that they buy, for free. Or, rather, included in the price. The process of redeeming them has got a little harder in recent years, but it is still a semi-popular option and for many people, they can justify the $3.99 or $4.99 cover price a lot more when they also have the digital version included. And the codes for such have also been resold independently to other people, for less than the standard digital price, so that everyone wins. But this last week, it seems that buyers of the Dark Web X-Men comic book got a little more than they expected.

Dark Web X-Men #2 was published last week, the second part of a three-part tie-in with the Dark Web Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event. But those who redeemed their code, didn't get a digital version of Dark Web X-Men #2 but a copy of Dark Web X-Men #3, concluding the event series a month before it is meant to be published… so watch out for spoilers out there! And get yours before Marvel realise their error.

DARK WEB: X-MEN #2

OCT220785

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto

REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO BAD!

Some reunions – like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons – are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn't enough to save things.

Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99

DARK WEB X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220774

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can? In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: $3.99