Marvel Comics Drop QR Codes Going Forward But That Was Always The Plan

Marvel Comics Drop QR Codes Going Forward - but that was always meant to be the plan. No matter what the San Diego Comic-Con gossip.

Article Summary Marvel to discontinue QR codes in comics after limited use in X-Men: From The Ashes launch issues.

QR codes offered free bonus content but sparked confusion and some discontent among collectors.

Rumors at San Diego Comic-Con suggested widespread QR usage, leading to backlash.

Due to backlash, Marvel is unlikely to adopt QR codes beyond the initial X-Men launch issues.

It was Bleeding Cool, three weeks ago, who first revealed that all the X-Men launch issues for the From The Ashes launch would have a QR code in the back of the comics for a "free bonus page". It seemed an off choice as the QR code actually took upon a whole page, that could have had the page in it. It was meant as a fun thing, an extra coda, a post-credit scene, the creators asked to provide an additional extra bit, something to amuse and tease the troops. We got one for X-Men #1, we then got one for Phoenix #1, and then we got one for NYX #1 – although we had to wait till long into the afternoon in the UK – and 24 hours after the Australian digital market had been able to download their copy of the comic – to be able to read it.

The reason has also been given that this prevents people being able to scan in certain pages in advance. Since Marvel Comics switched their distribution from Diamond to Penguin Random House, comic stores have received their comics up to a week in advance of the sale date rather than one day, which has seen some stores just sell copies when they get them, especially without the old Diamond Mystery Shopper street date compliance scheme.

Some people liked it, some people didn't, some collectors worried that their collections would be missing a page and that the QR codes in question would stop working at some point. But then this week, a number of websites and YouTube channels started going down the outrage grift rabbit hole. Claiming that Marvel Comics was putting this in all their titles, rather than just the launch issues of the X-Men books. That all Marvel comic books would now be missing the final page, and you'd have to go and download it elsewhere. And it was some kind of scam to gather data or get people to switch from buying comics to reading them digitally.

And so at San Diego Comic-Con, it was one of the most discussed and gossiped about aspects in the late night bars amongst comic book creators, many of whom also seemed to have gone down the same rabnbit hole and believed that Marvel was going to do this to all their comics.

I'm not saying it's not an issue for some, and their concerns may prove valid. But it is nothing like some people are pretending it is so they can increase their outrage. However, one thing that the faux outrage has accomplished… is that Marvel Comics have heard. If there ever was the possibility that they would move to this publishing model… well it is definitely not happening now. Watch it play out for the first wave of launch titles from X-Men: From The Ashes… and then never be heard of again, like comics being polybagged with trading cards.

The next one will probably be in X-Force #1 out on Wednesday…

X-FORCE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240607

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

A NEW PATH FORGED! The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – RACHEL SUMMERS, BETSY BRADDOCK, SAGE, SURGE and introducing TANK – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, DEADPOOL! Be here for an X-Force like you've never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge's discovery!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

