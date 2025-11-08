Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky

Marvel Comics Junking The United Captains From Captain America #6

Marvel Comics Junking The United Captains From Captain America #6

Article Summary Marvel drops the United Captains concept from Captain America #6 after initially promoting the new team lineup.

Original plans had Cap teaming up with national heroes from major UN countries to prevent Latverian chaos.

Marvel pivots focus back to S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nick Fury, positioning them for a bigger role in upcoming storylines.

Sudden changes suggest Marvel is tweaking storylines ahead of the major summer event, Armageddon.

Chip Zdarsky says of the new Captain America arc, "When we first announced plans for the second arc of this Cap run, I had a different idea in mind for the team supporting Steve. But when the possibility of a new S.H.I.E.L.D. came along, we just hit the ground running/ S.H.I.E.L.D. is Marvel. It's human ingenuity and fortitude, keeping the world safe. Bringing them back with a new mandate and scope has been incredibly fun. They're starting small, but they, and Fury, have big plans…The world's a dangerous place. Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. weren't there to stop Doom, but maybe they can stop what's coming next…" This is the original Captain America #6 solicitation as originally promoted by Marvel back in August, by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz.

A WORLD WITHOUT DOOM! The aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile—but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

And promising "four new national identity characters, each representing one of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council: Captain Kingdom, representing United Kingdom; Captain France, representing France; Red Widow, representing Russia; and The Star, representing China and dubbed the "United Captains"… "they'll assemble with Captain America to keep Latveria from falling into chaos, but upon infiltrating the unstable—and highly advanced—country, their true motives will be revealed. Bringing Captain America's bold new era to present day in full force, the storyline positions him as a pivotal player in determining the current state of the Marvel Universe and is essential reading for major events coming next year." And here they are:

And this is the new cover, compared to the original.

Previously, Zdarsky had said, "I love the idea of 'official' superheroes, ones who work within the system. It felt like there would be some sort of United Nations representatives from the Security Council member countries to deal with situations like Latveria. So, the United Captains came from that idea, a team that isn't a team, that may have their own agendas. Schiti's work on the X-Men titles and G.O.D.S. have made him one of the Marvel's premier character designers. Now, he brings his skills to CAPTAIN AMERICA, modernizing Cap's suit and creating fantastic, instantly iconic costumes for the four new United Captains, each of which will be spotlighted on design variant covers for CAPTAIN AMERICA #6-9."

While Schiti said, "One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters. It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."

Well, they have all been junked, it seems. So what went down? The return of S.H.I.E.L.D. – hardly a surprise – was seen in recent issues of One World Under Doom in June, with Maria Hill bringing in SHIELD superheroic gameplay to defeat Doctor Doom.

But a change has been made, partly it seems ahead of the upcoming event comic Armageddon, this summer, from Chip Zdarsky. It does suggest that things are having to be twisted and turned on the fly, for whatever bigger reasons Marvel Entertainment has. You never know, maybe the United Captains will turn up somewhere else. Maybe they could team up with these New Warriors…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!