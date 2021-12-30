Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus

Not only is Marvel going to continue and conclude the Neil Gaiman/Mark Buckingham Miracleman run in 2022, for the fortieth anniversary of the revival in Warrior Magazine, and integrate Miracleman into the Marvel Universe in one form or another (probably with Donny Cates). But they are also going to collect the entire Alan Moore/Garry Leach/Alan Davis/Chuck Austen/Rick Veitch/John Totleben run in an omnibus form.

That means the original Warrior Magazine stories, including the story from the Marvelman Summer Special. They will also include the additional scenes included in the Eclipse Miracleman issues. The Warpsmiths story by Garry Leach from A1 Special. And possibly more controversially, Joe Quesada's drawing of the early Grant Morrison rejected Marvelman story from back in the Warrior Magazine day.

Miracleman Omnibus, which will be published in September 2022, will contain Warrior Magazine (1982) 1-18, 20-21; Miracleman (1985) 1, 3, 6-16; Marvelman Special (1984) 1; A1 (1989) 1; All-New Miracleman Annual (2014) 1". The Near Mint YouTube channel dropped the news, as well as the covers by Garry Leach and Kevin Nowlan. As with the previous Marvel printings of the series, it is likely that Alan Moore's name will not be mentioned in or on the book, or in marketing or solicitation materials.

Book One: KIMOTA! With one magic word, a long-forgotten legend lives again! Freelance reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more-now, an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny as Miracleman! The groundbreaking graphic novel that heralded a literary revolution begins here in A DREAM OF FLYING. After nearly two decades away, Miracleman uncovers his origins and their connection to the British military's "Project Zarathustra" – while his alter ego, Michael Moran, must reconcile his life as the lesser half of a god.

Book Two: Michael Moran has rediscovered the power of Miracleman, but unbeknownst to him, Dr. Emil Gargunza, the man behind Project Zarathustra, has set in motion plans decades in the making. In The Red King Syndrome, Gargunza's intentions for Miracleman's wife and unborn child set the stage for a confrontati on between creator and creation. The origins of Gargunza and Zarathustra will be revealed, and life and death will be decided deep in the jungles of Paraguay.

Book Three: Gods and monsters walk the earth, as the aliens whose technology created Miracleman seek to exterminate Project Zarathustra's survivors. And even as the future of humankind hangs in the balance on the far side of the galaxy, and the month-old baby Winter begins to speak, the price of godhood takes its toll on Johnny Bates. A single word is uttered, and hell on Earth is unleashed. Kid Miracleman is loose! As smoke rises over London, Miracleman must face Kid Miracleman – and realize his destiny. The sick will be healed, military powers will be disarmed, poverty will be abolished. Every day shall be a day of miracles, a new dawn for humankind. The original Miracleman opus comes to its majestic close!