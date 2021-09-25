Marvel Double Preview: Winter Guard #2 and Darkhawk #2

Winter Guard #2 and Darkhawk #2 are in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we've got previews of both, together for just one click! How can you pass up a deal like that? First, check out the preview of Winter Guard #2, in which the titular guard grapples with the idea of potential traitor in their midst.
WINTER GUARD #2 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210634
JUL210635 – WINTER GUARD #2 (OF 4) MEDINA VAR – $3.99
(W) Ryan Cady (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Toni Infante
The Winter Guard team must split up in hopes of catching up to Red Guardian and the White Widow, who seem to always be one step ahead of them. It's a race across Russia as the team must venture to Red Guardian's hometown in hopes of discovering the secrets of project SNOWBLIND. But with Crimson Dynamo in critical condition, can the Guard keep it together to uncover the truth in time?
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/29/2021
SRP: $3.99
Under normal circumstances, this would have been plenty of value for your click, but here at Bleeding Cool, we bring you double the preview value. That's a half of a click per preview!!! Check out the preview of Darkhawk #2, in which the titular Darkhawk cleans up the city's worst criminals: armed shoe thieves.
DARKHAWK #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210636
JUL210637 – DARKHAWK #2 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99
(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Iban Coello
• Connor Young: star point guard, recently diagnosed with MS and the new armored hero, DARKHAWK!
• But why was he chosen? Was it destiny? Fate? A cosmic coincidence?
• And what does it mean for his path forward?
• He'll need to figure that out soon, before he has a run in a with a certain web-slinger…
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/29/2021
SRP: $3.99
Look for Winter Guard #2 and Darkhawk #2 in stores on Wednesday. And if you're feeling generous, click on this article a second time! You might as well pay us what we're worth, you cheapskates!
