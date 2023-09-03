Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: G.O.D.S., jonathan hickman, Valerio Schiti

What Everything Means in Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S.

No Marvel Comics title has ever received quite the PR that the upcoming comic book series G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti has...

No Marvel Comics title has ever received quite the internal PR that the upcoming comic book series G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti has, with an original page of content in every major ongoing Marvel Universe series intended to lead into the new series. And the previews and the promos are using all manner of terms, The-Powers-That-Be, The-Natural-Order-of-Things, A Babylon Event here, a Centrum and Centivar there, so here is a compact guide to what a Compact is. And Avatar? Well, they own Bleeding Cool. there's no further explanation needed there… so here is a G.O.D.S. Encyclopaedia laying it all out. You won't find this in the comics themselves, for reasons I may be able to delve into later today or tomorrow…

THE-POWERS-THAT-BE:

The entity in charge of everything perfectly magical and weird. One of the primal forces behind all things unexplained in the universe.

THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS:

The entity in charge of everything perfectly scientific. The other primal force behind all things unexplained in the universe.

AVATAR:

The sole servant of The-Powers-That-Be.

CENTIVAR:

A servant of The-Natural-Order-of-Things.

THE CENTRUM:

The collective 100 servants of The-Natural-Order-of-Things.

BABYLON EVENT:

An apocalyptic event triggered by a disruption from one of the Marvel Universe's major Gods, which then leads to a dark period of upheaval, death, and loss of knowledge.

PROTO-MAGE:

A powerful, magic-wielding conduit for a major God.

THE COMPACT:

An ancient agreement between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things that prevents them from directly interfering in the Marvel Universe's reality. Under the Compact, they pledge to work only through their servants, who represent them in all Earthly matters. Further, the Compact stipulates that The-Powers-That-Be's sole servant must be accompanied by a science-based Proxy, who acts as a Chained Apprentice. Likewise, every servant of The-Natural-Order-of-Things recruits a Proxy of magical origin.

