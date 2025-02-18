Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Sequel To Be Spider-Man & Wolverine

Marvel Comics' Deadpool & Wolverine sequel is to be Spider-Man & Wolverine, and has been scheduled for May 2025

I have gotten some gossip about a number of Marvel Comics series that will be launching over the next few months, that haven't been announced. It's been a busy day. Such as Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 written by Marc Guggenheim for May. With covers by Clayton Crain, David Marquez, Dike Ruan, Mark Bagley and Nick Bradshaw.

The series will follow the Deadpool & Wolverine series by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara, currently being published by Marvel Comics, and the previous Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII by Joe Kelly and Adam Kubert as a sequel or a spin-off, and Marc Guggenheim has previously written the Wolverine & Deadpool comic back when Wolverine would get his name first. The Deadpool & Wolverine movie may not have just let one comic book spinoff with the same name, as well as titles such as the TVA, but may have also, thematically have brought back the Marvel Team-Up or Marvel Two-In-One concept. Just with Wolverine being teamed with other heroes who get their name first in the billing. You know, it's not that long until Marvel will be able to completely legally publish Batman & Wolverine… though not in the title.

The original Spider-Man & Wolverine graphic novella was by Christopher Priest and MD Bright and was published in 1987. Since then, there have been a few series that have teamed the two together. Well, there is little else that can cut through Spider-Man's webbing than Wolverine's claws…

You can catch up with some of my other Marvel Comics announcement leaks today right here:

