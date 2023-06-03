Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: spider-man, spider-verse, superior spider-man

Marvel Returns To Superior Spider-Man With Dan Slott This Autumn

Marvel tweeted out that Dan Slott will return to the smarter, stronger, and superior wall-crawler in 'Superior Spider-Man'.

Marvel Comics tweeted out the following. "This fall, @DanSlott will return to the smarter, stronger, and superior wall-crawler in 'Superior Spider-Man'. More info swinging in soon." And what a good weekend to choose to thwipp this out there, with a certain Spider0Man movie doing rather well in cinemas, with all manner of Spiders, superior or inferior, filling the screen.

Bleeding Cool already reported that the new Japanese manga Spider-Man series for Shonen Jump was to be a Superior Spider-Man sequel, but this is something else entirely.

The Superior Spider-Man originally ran in 2013 through to much of 2014, published by Marvel Comics, written by Dan Slott, and drawn by Ryan Stegman, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. The series continues from the events of the 2012 storyline Dying Wish, in which Peter Parker is murdered by Doctor Octopus after swapping minds with Parker and leaving him to die in Octavius' decaying body.. However, Octavius becomes inspired by Parker's dying wish to have a new Spider-Man protect New York City, and decides to take on the mantle himself, setting up a very successful Parker Industries and becoming the self-proclaimed Superior Spider-Man, using technology to augment his Spider-Man abilities. It ended with Dock Ock inadvertently recreating the mind of Peter Parker, and a battle for control of Spider-Man's destiny.

Doctor Octopus managed to return to life courtesy of a backup in The Living Brain, a course of cloning with the Jackal's technology and creating an idealised version of himself as The Superior Octopus, who allied with Hydra during the Secret Empire. Recently in Amazing Spider-Man he has had a return to a form closer to his original look and is attacking Spider-Man alongside Kraven The Hunter with a brand new plan yet to be revealed…

