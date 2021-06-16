Hellfire Gala Timeline, Adding X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This month saw Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala – the X-Men crossover event that is a) just a big party b) a major diplomatic event for Krakoa and c) something really big is going down. We have continued to take timestamps and tried to line the events up from this week and last, into one Hellfire Gala timeline… and with Planet Size-X-Men, it just ramped up a gear. We looked at the impact of the comic book here, but how does it tie in with everything else happming in the other X-Men titles? We added today's X-Corp #2, New Mutants #19 and Planet-Size X-Men #1 to the mix. But first, a scene from X-Men #7 many moons ago.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

We'll get back to that. As we start with Children Of The Atom trying to get into the Hellfire Gala, in the first place.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Though they don't get much further in that regard – not this week anyway. Meanwhile, all sorts of stuff is happening behind the scenes, and has been for quite some time, seen in Planet-Size X-Men #1. Four days before…

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The mutants of Arakko being too big for Krakoa. Three days before in Planet-Size X-Men

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

…Krakoan diplomacy showing cracks with Magneto coming up with a solution to all their problems. Two days before in Planet-Size X-Men

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

 

As Captain America notices the change in the world, and Cyclops invites him to hear their plans for themselves. The day before the Hellfire Gala in Planet-Size X-Men

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Magneto goes ahead with his plan. The morning of the Hellfire Gala in Planet-Size X-Men, it begins to take shape.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The big powers recruited, though Franklin Richard whocould have been quite useful if powered up, dismissed in the same way Magneto dismissed his once-daughter the Scarlet Witch. foreshadowing foresgadoing foreshadowing… so another reality shaper is recruited from Otherworld.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And from Arakko, just hours before the Hellfire Gala begins.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And so as the  schedule for the Hellfire Gala remains set from a couple of weeks ago, the Krakoans and Arakki go to work. As the gates open, and the great and the good of Earth are distracted…

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Lots of things are already going down elsewhere in the solar system.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The Krakoan gates open at 7pm and the guests arrive fashionably late at the Green Carpet in Mykines, in today's New Mutants #19.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

While X-Corp get ready and Professor X worries about Brazil…

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

So another planet is being ripped asunder.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

At 7.29 Mister Sinister suits up.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

And at 7.30pm, the X-Corp staging area sees Multiple Man go to work…

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And at 7.40 we have the arrival of the Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel…

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Marauders #20 doesn't give timestamps, but we see the arrival of the same characters, the Avengers through the gates

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

And the Fantastic Four by their own ship. Might the Fantastic Four have more of a reason to distrust Krakoa? Well, yes, yes they might,

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Although not every arrival matches up.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Iron Man arrived in Hellions under his own steam, with a very aggressive attitude towards Quentin Quire, in X-Force.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

While he also arrives doing the superhero landing he trademarked instead, in Marauders.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

In Hellions, the psi-dampener and Krakoan flower conversation is switched around.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

And Iron Man is more accommodating, offering to buy drinks.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

But in X-Force's he's just a lot more aggressive with Quentin Quire. Understandable, of course.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

But it does make for a weird disconnect. Could the two versions be a form of telepathic trickery, as only one rock in the solar system away, everything is changing.

An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men

X-Corp join the Green Carpet in Mykines.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Mister Fantastic says something to Professor Xavier that will not be revealed now…

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

But we also get a performance from Rhapsody, Jean Grey and the Stepford Cuckoos. A musical performance, the very nature of playing that is telepathically shared.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Might this instant empathy be a handy diplomatic tool? As well as an excellent distraction from oceans coming to Mars.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Which probably is happening concurrent to a meeting between Namor, Professor Xavier and Magneto happening on Krakoa.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Namor is offers a seat on the Quiet Council. He rejects it (as he did back in X-Men #7). Noting he has dominion of the oceans, what need he of Krakoa?

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-MenGiven that they now have a new planet full of oceans, was this a mistake?

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Will they get back to him? Because the Beast has another more Earth-based plan over in X-Force.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Using the flora of Krakoa to do something rather naughty.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Even while on Mars, the flora have more ambition plans, courtesy of more Arakki mutants.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The X-Corp have the first two of their meetings.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-MenThe Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

 

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

As far, far away, a world is getting a new lease of life.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Captain Britain arrives…

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

While Wolverine is patrolling the Krakoan borders looking for uninvited guests…

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

As Arakko comes to Mars

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

X-Corp have more meetings. Or, at least, dances.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And on Krakoa, in New Mutants, the election of the new X-Men team is about to take place, interrupting their own dramas.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The X-Men are elected by the unified mutant mindscape…

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

While X-Corp take simultaneous meetings…

 

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

 

…and Sunspot is left to lick his electoral failing wounds.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

He's not alone in that.

Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote

It's Official - Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote

It's All Over! Polaris Wins The X-Men Vote, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out
It's Over! Polaris Wins The X-Men Vote, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out

Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men VoteMarvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote

And congratulations are shared.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

 

X-Corp are still taking meetings

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

While the uninvited Hellions gatecrash the party. It will naturally not go well.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

Though Armor of New Mutants makes a notable arrival.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

But between the inevitable drunken brawl that follows, something else happens. At 11pm, Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock, kicks off as Great Britain leaves the Krakoan alliance.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Something it is possible they may regret, given the new intergalactic diplomatic role being played over on Mars.

An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men

A new watchful eye over it.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

With a brand new port being built.

An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men

 

X-Corp has to deal with all sorts of undesirables who have their own, possibly conflicting plans.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

While former Captain Britain, Brian Braddock reconnects with Meggan…

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

And X-Corp's problems with the Fenris siblings don't get any easier.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And on Mars everything is finally ready, for those in Krakoa to react.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Emma Frost's remarks will also have quite the impact…expansion being the key, it seems. And more than anyone could have considered.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

And something new to come.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Two people on asteroids at the end of time? One couldn't be Franklin, could it? Whatever is said, we will have to wait till Planet-Sized X-Men, it will have a big impact. And so we get fireworks.

Kevin Feige Asks Cyclops For His Story, In Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Just possibly of a different kind than originally promised.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

With the CIA taking notes.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And the whole place explodes in light.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

With a brand new name for Mars.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And the Hellions at least get to watch, giving Kwannon's words new meaning.

What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

The word has gone out.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And the world has to react, from Russia to Brazil.

Hellfire Gala Timeline, Adding X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

 

And the USA is trying to catch up.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

And the American superheroes have their own reactions. And Cyclops also in some of the dark until now.

Hellfire Gala Timeline, Adding X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

While over in New Mutants, they are having their own Martian issues.

The Hellfire Gala Timeline - Adds X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men

Best leave them to it, eh? More Hellfire Gala to come.

MARAUDERS #21 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210749
(W) Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont (A) Matteo Lolli, John Bolton (CA) Russell Dauterman
WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA! The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton! 48 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $4.99

HELLIONS #12 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210760
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia
WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA? Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren't invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right. 32 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #20 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210756
(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Joshua Cassara
INVITE-ONLY TO THE HELLFIRE GALA! It's party time, but somebody's got to work it. And when invited guests (and a few crashers) prove to be planted antagonistic agents, X-FORCE will need to get their hands dirty and keep this all under wraps…before anyone catches wind! 32 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99

EXCALIBUR #21 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210764
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
RICTOR HATES PARTIES. Even the nice ones. And with Captain Britain's return to a changed world, this one is looking to be not so nice. Excalibur's Earth-shattering HELLFIRE GALA issue will change Krakoan diplomacy forever. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #21 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210768
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Nick Dragotta, Russell Dauterman, Lucas Werneck, Sara Pichelli, Frank Martin, Matthew Wilson, Sunny Gho, Nolan Woodard, Clayton Cowles (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT! It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHILDREN OF ATOM #4
MARVEL COMICS
APR210804
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva
DREAMS DIE YOUNG! Krakoa is opening its doors for the Hellfire Gala?! Sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom kids to visit. After all, Krakoa is their home…right? What could stop them? Or rather, who… 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

NEW MUTANTS #19 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210779
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Alex Lins (CA) Martin Simmonds
AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO… The HELLFIRE GALA is here, and the NEW MUTANTS have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa – an opportunity to get dressed up and get down. But not everyone is on their best behavior…and someone has vanished without a trace. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210742
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz
THEY CAME TO SLAY! The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month. 48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $4.99

X-CORP #2 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210775
(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja
A SHARK IN THE WATER! After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.