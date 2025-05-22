Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: derek landy, jms

Marvel To Follow Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 With Doctor Strange #450

Marvel Comics To Follow Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 With Doctor Strange #450

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 450 issues with a giant-size Doctor Strange #450 one-shot arriving in September 2025.

Derek Landy, Roger Stern, and J. Michael Straczynski contribute new stories set across different eras of Strange.

The special issue ties into Doctor Strange's current journey as Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard in One World Under Doom.

Featured artists include Ivan Fiorelli, Ron Lim, and Christian Ward, with stories of magical adventure and mystery.

This September, is to follow Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 with Doctor Strange #450, a giant-size special by Derek Landy, Roger Stern, J. Michael Straczynski, Christian Ward and more…

DOCTOR STRANGE #450

Written by DEREK LANDY, ROGER STERN, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, CHRISTIAN WARD & MORE

Art by IVAN FIORELLI, RON LIM, CHRISTIAN WARD & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 9/3

Celebrate 450 issues of spellbinding adventure and magical mystery this September in DOCTOR STRANGE #450, a giant-size one-shot packed with all-new stories set across different eras of Doctor Stephen Strange! It's a concoction of tales worthy of the Master of Mystic Arts as current Doctor Strange scribe Derek Landy is joined by two of the character's most influential writers, Roger Stern and J. Michael Straczynski, along with a host of superstar artistic talent including Ron Lim and Ivan Fiorelli. In addition, acclaimed creator Christian Ward makes his Marvel writing debut on a story that he'll also draw. Stephen's quest to become the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard is currently unfolding, a key development in the ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM event. In DOCTOR STRANGE #450, Landy will continue to explore this fantastical new direction for Strange and reveals a glimpse at what comes next! As turmoil seizes Asgard, Doctor Strange's life is about to change forever. But as he stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn't quite done with him yet…

"For 62 years, Stephen Strange had guided readers through the magical realms of Marvel, steering us from one mind-bending horror to the next. As a writer, to be given the chance to turn the tables, to be a part of this milestone issue and, within it, to steer the good doctor towards the dark adventures that await him, is a thrill beyond measure," said Derek Landy… full Marvel August 2025 solicits will be dropping later.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!