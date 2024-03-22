Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, new x-men

Marvel Will Still Be Publishing New X-Men… Under A Different Title

Marvel Comics will still be publishing the previously teased New X-Men title under a different title, and yes, it's Age Of Apocalypse-related

Article Summary Marvel's teased New X-Men title from SDCC will be rebranded with a new name.

The new project is tied to the Age Of Apocalypse storyline from 1995.

Editorial changes led to a shift in direction for the post-Krakoa X-Men era.

Expect the Age Of Apocalypse X-Men in upcoming Marvel solicitations.

Bleeding Cool has learnt from our sources that the project named New X-Men teased by Marvel at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, will actually still be published, albeit under a different name.

At the San Diego Comic-Con panel, the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event Marvel, C.B. Cebulski, Jordan D. White and Sarah Brunstad teased "New X-Men" for 2024. While stating that we would get a sneak peek of whoever they were in November.

At the time, Bleeding Cool had already run news about the then-coming Fall of X, asking what kind of world will the New X-Men be playing out on. But we never learned what this title was meant to be.

In his most recent Substack newsletter, Tom Brevoort, Executive Editor and SVP at Marvel, and new Group Editor of the X-Men, revealed what happened. "Honest answer here… is that this would have led into something that Jordan White would have been putting together in the post-Krakoa period had he remained on the X-Line—he had started to develop some thoughts as to where to take things next before we made our editorial switch. So it's a casualty of me taking over. Sorry about that."

But it turns out it that it may not have been a casualty at all, just delayed and transformed a little. Because I understand that a) it will have a name change and b) it will, as the choice of logo suggested, focus on the Age Of Apocalypse version of X-Men reality from 1995. So maybe look for an Xbook with a character from that universe in upcoming solicitations. Maybe in July? That would be in time for this year's San Diego Comic-Con after all.

