Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Black Cat and Mary Jane receive a mission from The Hood in this preview of Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.
Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1
by Saladin Ahmed & C.F. Villa, cover by J. Scott Campbell
Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is…MARY JANE WATSON?! Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem
Marvel | Marvel Universe
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620266900111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Varants:
75960620266900121 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 RAMOS VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900131 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900141 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 VILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900151 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 ZITRO VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US
75960620266900161 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 HUGHES VARIANT [1:50] – $4.99 US
75960620266900171 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 JIMENEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900181 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT [1:100] – $4.99 US
