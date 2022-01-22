Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Black Cat and Mary Jane receive a mission from The Hood in this preview of Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1
by Saladin Ahmed & C.F. Villa, cover by J. Scott Campbell
Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is…MARY JANE WATSON?! Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D   | 2 oz | 180 per carton
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620266900111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Varants:
75960620266900121 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 RAMOS VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900131 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900141 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 VILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900151 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 ZITRO VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US
75960620266900161 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 HUGHES VARIANT [1:50] – $4.99 US
75960620266900171 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 JIMENEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620266900181 – MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT [1:100] – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

