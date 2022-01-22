Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Black Cat and Mary Jane receive a mission from The Hood in this preview of Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1

by Saladin Ahmed & C.F. Villa, cover by J. Scott Campbell

Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is…MARY JANE WATSON?! Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620266900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

