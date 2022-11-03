Michael Northrop & Sam Lotfi's Young Alfred: Pain In The Butler OGN

Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler is a new middle-grade graphic novel written by Michael Northrop, author of the TombQuest series and YA novels, Gentlemen, Trapped, and Rotten. He also wrote the DC MG graphic novels Dear Justice League, Dear DC Super-Villains, and Teen Titans Go! Undead. And it is drawn by Sam Lotfi, artist on Public Relations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Last Stop On The Red Line. The book will be published by DC Comics on the 1st of August, 2023. Telling the story of Alfred Pennyworth as a young man, training to be a butler in Gotham, it loosk like it might be the anti-Pennyworth.

Bruce Wayne wouldn't be Batman without his righthand man, Alfred Pennyworth. But was Alfred always destined to be the greatest butler in the world? Not exactly… Alfred Pennyworth wasn't born to be a butler, despite popular belief. He was made to be one. When Alfred attends Gotham Servants School, he is a shy and lonely orphan going to fulfill his father's last wish—he will become…a butler. Pushed out of his comfort zone, Alfred must adjust to new surroundings and responsibilities while trying to ace his courses and get his classmates to like him. But when he suspects that his school may be involved in a criminal plot, Alfred must look within himself to see if he has what it takes to be not only a butler, but a hero. Want to know how the iconic Gotham butler got his start? From New York Times bestselling writer Michael Northrop (TombQuest) with striking visuals from artist Sam Lotfi comes the story of a scrappy boy who becomes a legend.

Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler by Michael Northrop, and Sam Lotfi, will be published by DC Comics on the 1st of August, 2023