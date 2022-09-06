MidJourney Draws More Comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weird

Yesterday on Bleeding Cool, we had a look at what AI drawing art program and algorithm MidJourney threw up when asked to draw comic book creators. Sometimes they are dead accurate. Sometimes they are weird. Sometimes you can see what they were going for and what went wrong. and sometimes they open iup worlds of possibilities. It's especially interesting with some creators when the programme tries to incorporate aspects of their artwork or comic book characters they are associated with.

I mean, yes it's Brian Michael Bendis but there are also elements of The Kingpin, right?

Jack Kirby is just glorious. especially when he is part Galactus.

John Ridley is very serious.

Steve Ditko looks like what was going on inside Steve Ditko.

Milo Manara… I mean that checks out, right?

Raina Telgemeir is as joyful as her books. But no glasses?

Dav Pilkey finally gets close ion Midjourney but you can see where it was coming from.

Skottie Young is way way off in every way imaginable. But I love it.

Ryan Stegman should be very flattered by this one.

And Frank Frazetta is Frank Frazetta by Frank Frazetta.

Ta Nehisi Coates is mythic. and in one picture, an actual place.

Mark Brooks does have the Mamma Mia Pierce Brosnan image common to the programme.

Dave McKean has had his artwork incorporated well for his Midjourney look.

But Jamie Hewlett has it even better.

George Perez includes his decades in the mix.

Reggie Hudlin scans a mix of attitudes and associations.

Kelly Sue DeConnick is weird – especially without glasses.

But, yeah, Al Ewing is weirder.

Is this Tom King or is it General Zod?

John Romita Jr is looking good on Midjourney, but also incorporates aspects of his father.

And I had another go at Frank Miller. And yes of course I'll do more Midjourney. This is becoming a fascination. You can find Part One here… any requests for more? Put some select choices in the comments and I will pop by later. The Bleeding Cool Midjourney tag will keep you up to date.