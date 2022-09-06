MidJourney Draws More Comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weird

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Yesterday on Bleeding Cool, we had a look at what AI drawing art program and algorithm MidJourney threw up when asked to draw comic book creators. Sometimes they are dead accurate. Sometimes they are weird. Sometimes you can see what they were going for and what went wrong. and sometimes they open iup worlds of possibilities. It's especially interesting with some creators when the programme tries to incorporate aspects of their artwork or comic book characters they are associated with.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

I mean, yes it's Brian Michael Bendis but there are also elements of The Kingpin, right?

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Jack Kirby is just glorious. especially when he is part Galactus.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

John Ridley is very serious.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Steve Ditko looks like what was going on inside Steve Ditko.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Milo Manara… I mean that checks out, right?

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Raina Telgemeir is as joyful as her books. But no glasses?

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Dav Pilkey finally gets close ion Midjourney but you can see where it was coming from.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Skottie Young is way way off in every way imaginable. But I love it.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Ryan Stegman should be very flattered by this one.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

And Frank Frazetta is Frank Frazetta by Frank Frazetta.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Ta Nehisi Coates is mythic. and in one picture, an actual place.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Mark Brooks does have the Mamma Mia Pierce Brosnan image common to the programme.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Dave McKean has had his artwork incorporated well for his Midjourney look.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

But Jamie Hewlett has it even better.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

George Perez includes his decades in the mix.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Reggie Hudlin scans a mix of attitudes and associations.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting WeirderMidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Kelly Sue DeConnick is weird – especially without glasses.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

But, yeah, Al Ewing is weirder.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

Is this Tom King or is it General Zod?

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

John Romita Jr is looking good on Midjourney, but also incorporates aspects of his father.

MidJourney Draws More comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weirder

And I had another go at Frank Miller. And yes of course I'll do more Midjourney. This is becoming a fascination. You can find Part One here… any requests for more? Put some select choices in the comments and I will pop by later. The Bleeding Cool Midjourney tag will keep you up to date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.