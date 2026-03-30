Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Joseph Schmalke, lunar, Massive Indies, Midnight Factory, seven years in darkness

Midnight Factory June 2026 Solicits With Joseph Schmalke's 72 Keys

Midnight Factory June 2026 full solicits with Joseph Schmalke launching Seven Years In Darkness: Seventy-Two Keys for Year Four

Article Summary Midnight Factory June 2026 solicits feature Joseph Schmalke’s new dark fantasy horror, Seven Years In Darkness.

Schmalke, known for horror and sci-fi comics, launches Seven Years In Darkness: Seventy-Two Keys #1 one-shot.

The story follows 72 children at the Academy of Black Magic, where only seven survive deadly yearly trials.

Year Four begins with Honey investigating sinister secrets dating back to the founding in 900 BCE.

Joseph Schmalke, comic book writer, artist, and publisher based in Westbrook, Maine, specialises in horror, sci-fi, dark fantasy, and bizarre-themed comic books, often handling both writing and art duties on his projects. He runs Midnight Factory Press, which focuses on horror, sci-fi, and unconventional comics, and has previously been involved with Black Caravan/Scout Comics/CEX as a co-publisher. But that was a while ago. These days, he publishes directly, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. He is known for titles such as We Don't Kill Spiders,

Murder Hobo, One Last Trick, Prophets of Doom, The Infernal Pact, Cherry Blackbird, Phantom Starkiller and The Electric Black, but these days it's mostly for his continuing series-of-series comic book Seven Years in Darkness. Which follows a brutal premise: 72 children are conscripted to the Academy of Black Magic for seven years, and only seven will emerge alive to see daylight again. The story tracks their deadly journey year by year, filled with violence, dark magic, massacres, and survival horror as the students face the academy's lethal trials and each other. And in Midnight Factory's June 2026 solicits and solicitations, we have a new chapter to begin Year Four of the saga, Seven Years In Darkness: Seventy Two Keys #1…

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS SEVENTY-TWO KEYS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOSEPH SCHMALKE

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Year Four begins with Honey investigating why one of her professors is distrusted and despised by the spirits bound to the Academy's seventy-two families. Her search uncovers a dark chapter in 900 BCE, revealing how Ornasis played a pivotal role in the founding of the Academy of Black Magic and how he became the vampiric dragon he is today. The epic continues in this sweeping dark fantasy from writer/artist Joseph Schmalke. $4.99 6/24/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!