Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 Preview: The Next Hundred Issues

A new creative team kicks off a new era in this preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101. Now the push to Power Rangers #200 begins…

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220288

AUG220289 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR B TOMASELLI – $3.99

AUG220288 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR A MANHANINI – $3.99

AUG220294 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR I BG VAR PENDERGAST (C – $3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mateus Manhanini

The CHARGE TO 100 brought everything together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, now discover the bold new future for the bestselling franchise!

Writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) reunite all of your favorite Rangers, recharged and ready for a bold new direction for your favorite Teenagers With Attitude that begins right here!

In Shops: 10/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

