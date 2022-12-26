Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #3 Preview:

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview series! Today we're taking a look at Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #3. In this issue, Kid Miracleman contemplates mythology as he discovers the secrets of the Miracleman family.

Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #3

by Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham, cover by Mark Buckingham

The wait is over! Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham present the story you've waited decades for – the first ALL-NEW chapter in ""The Silver Age!"" High atop the Himalayas, Dicky Dauntless searches to find his place in the Age of Miracles. He'll make new friends and encounter a frightening, familiar face – Johnny Bates! It's Young Miracleman and Kid Miracleman face-to-face!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608469200311

| Mature

$4.99

Variants:

75960608469200321 – MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 3 AJA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960608469200341 – MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 3 PACHECO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960608469200351 – MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 3 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

