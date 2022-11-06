Miss Victory, Solar & Alias X in Rare Captain Aero Comics, at Auction

Captain Aero Comics was a World War II-era aviation, adventure, and superhero comic book published 1941-1946 for 23 issues. The title was published by Frank Z. Temerson imprints Helnit Publishing Co., Et-Es-Go Magazines, and Continental Magazines as well as Sherman Bowles' Holyoke Publishing Company. In addition to the wartime exploits of fighter pilot Captain Aero and associates, the title included an eclectic mix of features including patriotic superheroes such as Miss Victory and Flagman, a master of disguise called Alias X, a magician named Solar, and many others. The series also includes a number of stand-out covers by Charles Quinlan, and interiors by Quinlan among others, including Russ Heath's first-ever comic book work. The series overall is much tougher to get than people realize with some ridiculously low CGC census numbers, but there are a number of raw issues of Captain Aero Comics up for auction in the 2022 November 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122245 at Heritage Auctions.

The movement of the title from Temerson to Holyoke and back again is explained in detail by a 1945 suspension order issued by the War Production Board, which controlled publisher usage of paper during WW II. "Holyoke Publishing Company. Inc., located at 1 Appleton Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts, is engaged in the magazine publishing business. Since April 1944, it has been engaged in the publication of a magazine entitled 'Sparkling Stars'. It claims that during 1942, the base period under Order L-244, it published three magazines entitled 'Cat Man', 'Captain Aero' and 'Blue Beetle'. Frank Z. Temerson was the creator of 'Cat Man' and 'Captain Aero', and Victor A. Fox was the creator of 'Blue Beetle'. During 1942, and prior thereto, Temerson and Fox, or corporations which they control, were indebted to Holyoke Magazine Press, an unincorporated association owned and controlled by the same interests which own and control the Holyoke Publishing Company, Inc. 'Cat Man', 'Captain Aero' and 'Blue Beetle' magazines were published during 1942 over the imprint of Holyoke Publishing Company, Inc., pursuant to several agreements between Holyoke Publishing Company and the Temerson and Fox interests. It was the purport of these agreements that all the rights, privileges and benefits attaching to the publishing enterprises were to be returned to the original proprietors or their legal successors and assigns and that Holyoke Publishing Company's proprietorship of the enterprises in 1942 was temporary only, and for the sole purpose of enabling it to obtain sufficient profits from the Publications to pay off debts previously incurred by the Temerson and Fox interests to the Holyoke Magazine Press. 'Cat Man' and 'Captain Aero' magazines were returned to Temerson in the middle of 1943 and "Blue Beetle" was returned to Fox early in 1944."

Interestingly, similar to Quality Comics' Blackhawk with its use of the experimental Grumman XF5F Skyrocket, in his debut issue Captain Aero test-piloted a prototype Curtiss P-60 while the real-life warplane was still early in its testing phase. Of the issues available here, Captain Aero Comics #14, the second-published Russ Heath artwork in comics, is one of the tougher issues of the run. But there are a number of raw issues of Captain Aero Comics up for auction in the 2022 November 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122245 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Captain Aero Comics #1 (Helnit, 1941) Condition: Apparent VG. First appearances of Flag Man and Rusty, Captain Aero, Cap Stone, and Solar the Master of Magic. World War II cover. Severed head splash page. Restoration includes color touch to cover, tape repair to spine and interior pages, glue repair to the centerfold, and the bottom staple has been replaced. There is water damage, and the top staple has popped loose from the front cover. This copy was miscut during manufacturing. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $452. Captain Aero Comics #7 (Holyoke Publications, 1942) Condition: VG/FN. Chuck Winter story and art. Charles Quinlan and Sol Brodsky art. Bottom staple detached, small tape pull on the back cover. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $138; FN 6.0 value = $207. Captain Aero Comics #14 (Et-Es-Go Magazines, 1944) Condition: Apparent GD/VG. Japanese War cover by Charles Quinlan. The cover is detached, and there is some foxing. The original staple was removed and the book was restapled. The cover has been glued at the staple. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $81. Mark's note: Russ Heath's second comic book artwork ever.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.