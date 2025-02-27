Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gangster drama, guy ritchie, Mobland, paramount

MobLand: Guy Ritchie Gangster Drama Premieres on Paramount+ in March

Guy Ritchie has a new British gangster series called MobLand coming to Paramount+ on March 30th, with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and more.

Paramount+ revealed the title and premiere date for its highly anticipated new global organized crime series, MobLand. The series from Guy Ritchie will exclusively premiere on Sunday, March 30, on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. A global rollout will take place later this year. The series stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. Brosnan plays the head of a crime family fighting for power within a global crime syndicate.

MobLand features a star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Pierce Brosnan (come on, you know he used to be James Bond), Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) and Helen Mirren in her second Paramount+ series after Taylor Sheridan's 1923.

Judging from the cast, and with it being Ritchie, this sounds like Ritchie is back on home territory with a British gangster series, his second after The Gentlemen, which has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. It's good to see Ritchie doing just what he does best, which is British gangsters and not some dreadful laddish update of King Arthur or that totally innocuous Disney live-action remake of Aladdin. That was weird. Not so much the movie itself, but that it was directed by Guy Ritchie and didn't feel like one of his movies and could have been directed by literally anyone. MobLand it is, then!

MobLand is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Prolific playwright and screenwriter is currently the showrunner of The Agency, also on Showtime and Paramount+, and Bennett is the showrunner of the new The Day of the Jackal series on Peacock, so MobLand looks like it has some powerhouse writers in the room.

MobLand premieres on Paramount+ on March 3oth.

