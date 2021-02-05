Monolith: A Graphic Novel Kickstarter from Magnetic Press

MONOLITH is a visually stunning suspense thriller illustrated by visionary artist and designer LRNZ (Golem, Viewpoint, Astrogamma) and written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI (Orphans, Dylan Dog). Publisher Magnetic Press, which has produced several highly successful Kickstarters in 2020, is giving readers an opportunity to get an exclusive print of this cinematic, psychological thriller for pre-registering before the kickstart launch date, Tuesday, February 9th at 10 AM CST. Pledge your support early for a bonus limited edition print by LRNZ!: www.monolith-comic.com

This lushly painted tale began as a graphic novel project before turning quickly into a live-action feature film production, with LRNZ's visual design direction brought to life.

Publisher Mike Kennedy says, "LRNZ has been a Rockstar member of Magnetic's catalog since we first published GOLEM, and then later with our original gallery artbook spotlighting his amazing work in VIEWPOINT. He has not slowed down over the years, and MONOLITH is another mind-blowing, cinematic work that we've been itching to release for quite some time. An intense psychological thriller set in an easily-foreseeable future is presented like digitally painted storyboards for a feature film. (It actually became a feature film, but this graphic novel presents the original story by ROBERTO RECCHIONI the way it was first imagined.) Fans of LRNZ's work will love Monolith, and anyone not yet familiar with his work will be instantly converted to fans. It is, quite simply, jaw-dropping stuff."

What makes this graphic novel unique is how LRNZ changes styles throughout to convey the range of moods, dreams, and psychological trials Sandra experiences during this frightening 48-hour period.

Sandra is a young mother still adjusting to the responsibilities of parenthood after a life filled with bad decisions. The most responsible decision she has made is to drive the safest car ever built, the Monolith, to protect her infant son, David, from her own accident-prone nature. During a trek across the desert to visit her husband in LA, they are stopped by a collision with a deer in the middle of the night. Checking on the damage, she accidentally locks herself out of the car, with David trapped inside. Now, isolated from civilization, she must save her son from a car designed to be an indestructible vault on wheels. The sun is rising, heating the car's interior, and time is running out!

