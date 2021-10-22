Moon Knight #4 Preview: Someone Owes Moon Knight Some Money

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, wherein your pal Jude Terror pads his weekly article count by adding pithy comments and potentially misleading headlines to previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week. Why not just post the previews, you ask, like a normal god damn website? Does this look like a normal god damn website to you? Besides, all articles published on Bleeding Cool are contractually obligated to comply with a rigorous twenty-seven-point clickbait SEO checklist, so I have to work these over a little bit to get them ready. Anyway, we're starting a little early this week because Diamond already has previews live for half the Marvel comics coming out next week. Starting with Moon Knight #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. This preview sees a mini West Coast Avengers reunion as Tigra visits Moon Knight… and reveals all his embarrassing secrets! But while that's going on, someone has stolen Moon Knight's money. Whether or not it's Dracula is not known at this time. Check out the preview below.

MOON KNIGHT #4

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211131

AUG211133 – MOON KNIGHT #4 CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

A NIGHT IN THE LIFE! From waking till midnight, Moon Knight's life is filled with peril. A mysterious foe attacks from a new and unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Moon Knight finds himself answering the same question over and over again: "Why do you wear the mask?" Featuring a guest appearance from the striped sensation Tigra!

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

