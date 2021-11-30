DC Comics Confirms Shadow War Batman Event With Ghul Family In 2022

Well, earlier in the month, Bleeding Cool revealed that Ra's Al Ghul would be back in in a big way to kick off The Shadow War event, with Talia Al Ghul. And in today's Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special and the Robin Annual, DC Comics confirms it. Spoilers ahead.

It was teased in an earlier issue of DC Comics' Batman: Urban Legends #6 with Black Canary and Talia Al Ghul written by Josh Williamson. Something called the Shadow War. And given extra fontage so that everyone noticed.

Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra's al Ghul. Who hasn't been around for a bit in DC Comics continuity, rather starring in the Neal Adams' Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul series instead. He was heavily featured in Detective Comics issues #953-956 as part of the League of Shadows story arc, back in 2017. He was also a member of The Immortals in Dark Nights: Metal, a group formed by the oldest beings in the multiverse, talking about fighting the Dark Multiverse invasion. And he popped by Batman And The Outsiders a bit until that book ended.

It's worth noting that Mother Soul over in Robin, written by Josh Williamson, was revealed as Ra's Al Ghul's mother. While in Deathstroke Inc, written by Josh Williamson which is meant to follow on from that Shadow War tease, it's all about folks choosing sides, and gathering teams.

And T.R.U.S.T. getting ahead of most everyone.

Gotta catch them all, after all. Is that what Mother Soul's League Of Lazarus is though? Finding the best of the best for whatever Shadow War she may be playing in? And could Ra's Al Ghul be bringing back his original League Of Shadows? Inter-league conflict? Another bloody tournament?

From Deathstroke's look to the future, house of mystery and Deathstroke having killed someone dear to the son of Talia Al Ghul grandson of Ra's Al Ghul, and great-grandson of Mother Son. An dthen we have DC Comics' official mention of the event in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant…

…after Talia recalls memories of her father.

While in the Robin Annual we get a reunion…

… and a secondary confirmation.

Shadow War is the new DC Comics event coming in 2022… toldja.

ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE CORONA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz, Victor Olazaba (CA) Jorge Corona

TALE OF THE TAPE! The League of Lazarus has introduced Robin to a wide range of some of the youngest, deadliest fighters on the planet—from XXL and his hype squad to Respawn and his Deathstroke fandom—and these killers mean business. But no fighter has made an impact on Damian Wayne like Flatline, the former sidekick of Lord Death Man and one of the most elite combatants in the tournament. But who is Flatline? Uncover the secret origin of all the breakout fighter stars of Robin in this oversize special that puts the K.O. in comic book! Plus: Atlantean fighters join the tournament? C'mon, Mother Soul, never order the fish—always order the steak!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021 GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C FRANK QUITELY PENGUIN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frank Quitely

Written by Danny DeVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, Nadia Shammas, and Mairghread Scott Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

Retail: $10.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021