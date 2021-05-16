Ms. Marvel Trashes Avengers for Being Millennials in Champions #7
The Champions have a mission to complete, an important mission, and one that can't be trusted to the likes of out-of-touch old people like those Millennial superheroes, The Avengers. That's why they're saying "OK, Millennial" and going about their important business on their own in this preview of Champions #7. Watch these Gen Z superheroes stick it to those Millennial geezers in the preview below.
CHAMPIONS #7
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210645
(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante
CHANGE THE WORLD!
THE KAMALA CON!
The Champions are playing dirty to beat Roxxon at their own game – including implanting two of their own as interns to take down the corporation from within. But in order to earn the trust of their cutthroat Roxxon supervisors, they'll have to deliver an unwilling spokesperson: Kamala Khan.
Will Ms. Marvel agree to become the face of a company and a law that she hates, or is it too high a price to pay for victory?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99