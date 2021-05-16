Ms. Marvel Trashes Avengers for Being Millennials in Champions #7

The Champions have a mission to complete, an important mission, and one that can't be trusted to the likes of out-of-touch old people like those Millennial superheroes, The Avengers. That's why they're saying "OK, Millennial" and going about their important business on their own in this preview of Champions #7. Watch these Gen Z superheroes stick it to those Millennial geezers in the preview below.