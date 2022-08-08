Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 Preview: Wolverine Makes a New Friend

Ms. Marvel teams up with Wolverine in this preview of Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1. Is this the first step toward making her a mutant in the comics? Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1

by Jody Houser & Ze Carlos, cover by Sara Pichelli

A DIRE THREAT. A DANGEROUS MYSTERY. AND ONLY THE TOUGHEST HEROES OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CAN SAVE THE DAY! When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, MS. MARVEL takes matters into her own embiggened hands! But with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet WOLVERINE and the X-MEN won't be far behind! The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an oversized action-packed adventure for the ages! Be here for the start of the saga, and follow through August and September as MOON KNIGHT and VENOM join Kamala Khan for the super hero spectacle of the summer!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620479300111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620479300121 – MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE 1 ASRAR VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620479300131 – MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620479300141 – MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE 1 RAMOS PREDATOR VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.