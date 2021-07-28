Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Back in the Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti run on Daredevil, Quentin Beck, Mysterio shot himself in the head, after failing to turn Daredevil into a gibbering wreck over the death of a child. The character was succeeded by a number of others who used the suit.

Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? Daredevil #7
Daredevil #7

Subsequently, Mysterio returned as a supernatural being back from the dead, but also later claiming that he had faked his death.

Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man #12
Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man #12

Initially brought back to life by The Pitiful One, he later returned as a supernatural being at Midtown High. with a portion of his head removed from his gunshot wound.

Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man #12
Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man #12

Cursed to living an un-life by supernatural masters, as God dislikes individuals who commit suicide.

Amazing Spider-Man #71
Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man #12

He then returned to human life, stripped of any supernatural powers. And after a jaunt in the Ultimate Universe, he returned to the 616 when reality was stitched back together again after Secret Wars.

Amazing Spider-Man #71
Amazing Spider-Man #71

In recent issues however it was revealed that he was taken out of hell by Kindred, a hellform of Harry Osborne, possibly at the hands of Mephisto. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #71 reveals it was always all down to Kindred…

Amazing Spider-Man #71
Amazing Spider-Man #71

And all his battles over the last 23 years since his suicide and return have been at the behest of Kindred.

Amazing Spider-Man #71
Amazing Spider-Man #71

Or at least since Once More Day when Harry Osborn "returned" – or at least one version of him did. So which member of the Council Of Mephisto was behind all of this anyway, or has this been a team effort?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210505
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley
SINISTER WAR CONTINUES! Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.