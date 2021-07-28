Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)

Back in the Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti run on Daredevil, Quentin Beck, Mysterio shot himself in the head, after failing to turn Daredevil into a gibbering wreck over the death of a child. The character was succeeded by a number of others who used the suit.

Subsequently, Mysterio returned as a supernatural being back from the dead, but also later claiming that he had faked his death.

Initially brought back to life by The Pitiful One, he later returned as a supernatural being at Midtown High. with a portion of his head removed from his gunshot wound.

Cursed to living an un-life by supernatural masters, as God dislikes individuals who commit suicide.

He then returned to human life, stripped of any supernatural powers. And after a jaunt in the Ultimate Universe, he returned to the 616 when reality was stitched back together again after Secret Wars.

In recent issues however it was revealed that he was taken out of hell by Kindred, a hellform of Harry Osborne, possibly at the hands of Mephisto. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #71 reveals it was always all down to Kindred…

And all his battles over the last 23 years since his suicide and return have been at the behest of Kindred.

Or at least since Once More Day when Harry Osborn "returned" – or at least one version of him did. So which member of the Council Of Mephisto was behind all of this anyway, or has this been a team effort?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210505

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

SINISTER WAR CONTINUES! Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99