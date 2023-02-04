Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #5 Preview: Self Guilt Trip Namor is feeling guilty about nearly killing the Human Torch and the world kinda sucking in this preview of Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #5.

Namor is feeling guilty about nearly killing the Human Torch and the world kinda sucking in this preview of Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #5.

Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #5

by Christopher Cantwell & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pasqual Ferry

Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620364200511

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

