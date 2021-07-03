Nanny Issues, Sinister v. Sinister in This Preview of Hellions #13

There are certain things you can always count on in the X-Men Universe. Wolverine will always stab things, be it with his claws, or with his dicks) Professor Xavier is always going to be a dick. Crossover events must spring up AT LEAST once every three months. And, of course, if there's an orphaned child of any kind around, Nanny is going to "rescue" it. And so in this preview of Hellions #13, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, Nanny is taking care of a mutant AI. Unfortunately, while it may not have parents, someone is looking for it. Meanwhile, according to the solicit, we should get some hot Sinister on Sinister action in this issue. Sweet!

Check out the preview of Hellions #13 below, and look for the issue in comic shops on Wednesday, July 7th, true believers!

HELLIONS #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210596

MAY210597 – HELLIONS #13 DAUTERMAN VAR – $3.99

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Stephen Segovia

DON'T WORRY! MR. SINISTER IS FINE!

Eh, not really. And it looks like his clone is returning to Krakoa to claim the cape…and also destroy the Hellions!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99