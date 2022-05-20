Netflix's Enola Holmes Gets Graphic Novel Sequel From Nancy Springer

The Enola Holmes Mysteries are a series of YA novels by Nancy Springer, with Enola Holmes as the teenage sister to Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes. Seven novels so far, they are about to add an eighth – but only in graphic novel form. And it is intended to be a direct sequel to the Netflix Enola Holmes film from 2020 starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. With a new story by Nancy Springer, scripted by Mickey George and drawn by Giorgia Sposito, it will be published by Legendary Comics in August. And will tell the story of Enola Homes' attempt to rescue her kidnapped older brother Mycroft and reveals itself as a completely American production by having a young street urchin called Shag. What is this, Austin Powers? Here's the solicitation in full from graphic novel publishers Legendary Comics for Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game out on the 24th of August, 2022.

ENOLA HOLMES MYCROFTS DANGEROUS GAME GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

(W) Nancy Springer, Mickey George (A) Giorgia Sposito

Teenage super-sleuth Enola Holmes is back at it again! Picking up where 2020's exceptionally popular film left off, readers and fans will join Sherlock Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola in a thrilling adventure and uncover the new mystery that she is up against. After a mysterious group of anarchists abduct her brother Mycroft, Enola investigates his disappearance in hopes of rescuing him and recovering something precious he took from her. With the help of Lord Tewkesbury and a young boy on the streets named Shag, she uncovers the truth behind her brother's abduction and unravels a web of mystery that takes her deep into the London underground as she tries to foil the anarchists' nefarious plot!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $17.99