New Champion of Shazam #4 Preview: Shocking Series Finale

NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM #4

DC Comics

0922DC298

0922DC299 – New Champion of Shazam #4 Rose Besch Cover – $4.99

(W) Josie Campbell (A/CA) Evan Doc Shaner

DARLA IS MISSING! While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it's up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won't want to miss this shocking finale!

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

