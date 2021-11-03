New Criminal Macabre Coming from Steve Niles and Dark Horse in 2022

A new volume of Criminal Macabre is on the way next July from creator Steve Niles and artist Syzmon Kudranski, Dark Horse Comics announced on Wednesday. Criminal Macabre: Spirit of the Demon is billed as "bloodier than ever" in the press release, bringing supernatural detective Cal McDonald back out of retirement for a new case. The new hardcover graphic novel will hit stores on July 6th and will feature an introduction by John Carpenter. The last volume of the series, The Big Bleed Out, was released by Dark Horse in 2019.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (November 3, 2021)—Dark Horse Comics and Steve Niles are teaming up again for more Criminal Macabre! Criminal Macabre: Spirit of the Demon is an all new original Cal McDonald story told as a self-contained hardcover graphic novel illustrated by Syzmon Kudranski (Spawn, The Punisher). Supernatural detective Cal McDonald, is ripped again from his self-imposed retirement to resume his monster-killing career after hunting down a serial-killing priest with a blood-draining knife on a trail leading him directly to the gates of Hell! Criminal Macabre: Spirit of the Demon hardcover will be in comic shops July 6, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Criminal Macabre: Spirit of the Demon will retail for $19.99 and will contain an introduction from horror icon John Carpenter!

For this graphic novel I've taken a slightly, more serious approach to Cal McDonald. It's a much moodier piece and the art by Szymon is dark. It's about falling into Hell so it fits well.

