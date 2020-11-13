New Doctor Strange From Marvel Coming In 2021?

The most recent Mark Waid Doctor Strange comic book came to a bit of an abrupt end this summer and lockdown probably didn't help. A very beautiful book, with Kev Walker and Jesus Saiz doing some very fun things, it does feel like it must have been hell for Marvel to produce.

But with Mephisto being set up as the Biggest Bad Ever in the Marvel Universe, another Doctor Strange movie coming out in 2022 – and guest-starring in Spider-Man in 2021 as well – you just know that there will be a Doctor Strange comic book coming along lickety-split.

Bleeding Cool understands that there have been a fair few competitive bids from different creators for a new Doctor Strange comic book, from some prominent writers, including Matt Rosenberg and Gerry Duggan – which would be handy if Savage Avengers, also starring Doctor Strange, doesn't get a third year. Biut look forward to Marvel giving Doctor Strange a big spotlight well before the new movies. Could it be related to Mephisto's machinations?

Man, Marvel Studios have four movies out next year. Plus Venom. Sometimes that's just weird to think about.

Doctor Strange created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, first appeared in Strange Tales #110 in 1963. Sorcerer Supreme, the primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats, and inspired by stories of black magic and Chandu the Magician, Strange was create to bring a different kind of character and themes of mysticism to Marvel Comics. The character begins as an egotistical surgeon who loses the ability to operate after a car crash severely damages his hands. Searching the globe for healing, he encounters the Ancient One, the Sorcerer Supreme. Strange becomes his student, and learns to be a master of both the mystical and the martial arts. He acquires an assortment of mystical objects, including the powerful Eye of Agamotto and Cloak of Levitation, and takes up residence in a mansion referred to as the Sanctum Sanctorum, located in 177A BleeckerStreet, New York City. Strange assumes the title of Sorcerer Supreme and, with his friend and valet Wong, defends the world from mystical threats. The character was first portrayed in live-action by Peter Hooten in the 1978 television film Dr. Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the character in the films Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok , Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Cumberbatch will reprise his role in the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.