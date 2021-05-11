New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]

The long-running GI Joe A Real American Hero begins a new storyline in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281. Not only that, but Larry Hama will introduce a new member of the Joe team, according to the solicit. Named Sherlock, the preview tells us a little bit about her as the book kicks off a murder mystery storyline. Check out this preview of GI Joe #281 below.