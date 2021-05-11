New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]

The long-running GI Joe A Real American Hero begins a new storyline in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281. Not only that, but Larry Hama will introduce a new member of the Joe team, according to the solicit. Named Sherlock, the preview tells us a little bit about her as the book kicks off a murder mystery storyline. Check out this preview of GI Joe #281 below.
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH
IDW PUBLISHING
JAN210438
JAN210439 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith
"Murder by Assassination" Part 1! A brand new arc… and a brand new character! In the aftermath of the chaotic events of "SNAKE HUNT" (issues #266-275), the JOEs are in a tough spot with the brass in Washington, D.C. Called to testify before a confidential sub-committee intent on investigating the off-the-books mission, a small group of JOEs find themselves embroiled in an entirely different kind of investigation… the murder/mystery kind! Help our heroes search for clues, alongside Living Legend Larry Hama, superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), as well as a brand-new JOE, whose origin is seen here for the first time ever-codename: SHERLOCK!
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Cover image for JAN210439 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR B FREDDIE WILLIAMS II, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Freddie Williams II, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from JAN210438 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #281 CVR A ANDREW GRIFFITH, by (W) Larry Hama (A / CA) Andrew Griffith, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.