New Stranger Things Comic Coming from Dark Horse in March

Dark Horse must have gotten its holidays mixed up again, because tomorrow isn't Halloween, but the company has nevertheless announced a new Stranger Things comic. Launching in March with the tagline "The Soviets Have Their Own Demogorgon," Stranger Things: Kamchatka is a four-issue mini-series by Michael Moreci, Todor Hristov, Dan Jackson, and Nate Piekos, introducing some new Russian kids to take the place of those lovable kids… er, teens… er, young adults… er…are they reaching middle age now? time has lost all meaning… from the hit Netflix series for this adventure.

If Dark Horse times it right, with any luck, this Soviet-themed Stranger Things comic could hit stands just as Putin is invading Ukraine in early 2022, which would be icing on the cake on top of their recent buyout. From the press release, here's some more info on Stranger Things: Kamchatka:

From writer Michael Moreci (Wasted Space, The Plot), artist Todor Hristov (Stranger Things: Halloween Special One Shot), colorist Dan Jackson (The Strain, Stranger Things: Erica the Great), and letterer Nate Piekos (The Umbrella Academy, Black Hammer Reborn), presented by Dark Horse Comics, comes a new Stranger Things comic series, Stranger Things: Kamchatka! A Russian scientist is kidnapped by Soviet troops, leaving nothing for his two teenage children but a mysterious case and a whole lot of questions. While their father is dragooned into weaponizing a monster brought back from the US, the two teenagers embark on a harrowing and perilous journey to find him, with help from an unlikely ally: an old but extremely deadly former KGB spy. Ahead of the mid-2022 release of Stranger Things Season Four on Netflix, Stranger Things: Kamchatka #1 will be in comic shops March 23, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Below, you can see not one, not two, not three, but four covers below.