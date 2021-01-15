Next Batman And Robin – Tim Fox, Damian Wayne Get Own DC Comics

DC Comics has started to let folk know about their April 2021 solicitations, showing how Tim Fox will become the Next Batman with the first series continuing from DC's Future State. As well as Damian Wayne getting his first solo series and answering all those questions about what happened to him, after leaving the Robin role in Teen Titans and Detective Comics. And maybe whatever it was that Tim Drake was talking about in Future State: Robin Eternal…

THE NEXT BATMAN: SECOND SON #1

(W) John Ridley (A) Tony Akins, Travel Foreman, Mark Morales

Now that the world knows Tim Fox is behind the mask fighting against The Magistrate in Gotham City, what's the truth behind his origin and his connection to the current DC Universe? Featuring art by Tony Akins (Jack of Fables), Travel Foreman (Animal Man, Birds of Prey) and Mark Morales (Justice League, Deathstroke, REPRESENT!/"It's A Bird") this miniseries answers the questions behind Tim's estrangement from Lucius Fox and the rest of the Fox family and his evolution from man of mystery to Gotham's newest guardian.

April 6th

ROBIN #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov

Now that Damian Wayne has severed his ties to both Batman and the Teen Titans, he'll be emerging from under their shadows to forge his own path, courtesy of writer Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Future State: Justice League, Infinite Frontier) and artist Gleb Melnikov (Wonder Woman, Batman/Superman Annual) in an all-new ongoing series! Debuting on Tuesday, April 27, Robin will feature new mysteries for Damian to explore, a new supporting cast, brand new haracters, and fights, lots of fights!

"Being a big fan of Damian Wayne, I'm really excited about getting him back on a hero's journey." said Williamson. "Gleb is the perfect artist to tell this story as we show readers Damian's growth, in a new adventure that navigates his legacy, his connections to Batman, Talia Al Ghul and kicks off an important story in the DC Universe."

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: to win the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where the tournament is being held!

For fans that want a taste of the action to come from Williamson and Melnikov, the March issues of Batman (#106, on sale March 2) and Detective Comics (issue #1034, on sale March 23) will feature a two-part "prequel" backup story, "Demon or Detective." After leaving Batman behind in Detective Comics #1033, Damian comes face to face with his mother, Talia al Ghul.

Featuring a main and wraparound variant covers by Melnikov, a team-themed card stock variant cover by Andy Kubert and a 1 in 25 variant cover by Riccardo Federici, Robin is a can't-miss look at the next phase of Damian Wayne's hero's journey.

BATMAN BY JOHN RIDLEY DELUXE HARDCOVER

This 128-page must-have hardcover collection is led by an original story by Ridley, with art by Dustin Nguyen and collects Future State: The Next Batman issues #1-#4, in addition to stories from Batman: Black and White and "Family Ties," from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1.