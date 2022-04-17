Nice House on the Lake #8 Preview: Delisted

What could be worse than losing your spot on the list to be the last survivors of the human race in this preview of Nice House on the Lake #8? Maybe keeping your spot. Check out the preview below.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #8

DC Comics

0222DC062

0222DC063 – Nice House on the Lake #8 Bilquis Evely Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

With Walter living among his friends in the house, has the impossible happened? Have their lives actually…improved? Perhaps for some—but how are things going for the one housemate whose place Walter took?

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

