Nidhi Chanani Auctions Her Super Boba Café Graphic Novel To Abrams

Super Boba Café is a middle-grade graphic novel series by Nidhi Chanani about Aria who, after a traumatic event at middle school, spends the summer with her grandma at her boba cafe in San Francisco. She doesn't realize that her grandma uses the boba to placate the hill monsters—avoiding an earthquake. But Aria thinks there has to be a better way for the monsters to survive and for the café (and her self-esteem) to thrive.

Born in Calcutta and raised in suburban southern California, Nidhi Chanani is a comics creator who, in 2009 began completing one illustration every day of the week, called Every Day Love. This launched her art career and business was made a Champion Of Change by the US government, under Barack Obama. Her debut graphic novel, Pashmina, was published in 2017 by First Second/Macmillan released in fall 2017, and a movie to be directed by Gurinder Chadha for Netflix has been announced. Her second original graphic novel, Jukebox, was released earlier this year. Her non-fiction comics have appeared in the Nib. Everyday Love Art prints and cards are sold in retail shops throughout California.

And Nidhi Chanani has just sold Super Boba Café at auction to Maggie Lehrman at Abrams/Amulet. Super Boba Café will be published in the spring of 2024 with its sequel to follow. Nidhi Chanani's agent, Jodi Reamer at Writers House did the deal for world English rights.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.