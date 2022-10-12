Did Nightcrawler Deliberately Kill Captain America? X-Men Spoilers

Immortal X-Men #7 is the biggest, most impactful Judgment Day tie-in published by Marvel Comics today, even though it wasn't entirely sold that way. And it also has some future predictions worth taking note of.

Immortal X-Men #7
Immortal X-Men #7

So that's a few more details of whatever the big United Nations plan that Starfox had set up in previous issues of Judgment Day, and may be worth taking a note of.

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #4

But things don't quite go to plan, and the Celestial is set to blow the world up in the manner of the American Electoral College. And Nightcrawler would like a glimpse of possible futures himself, courtesy of Destiny.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

So when we saw this in Judgement Day #5…

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

Nightcrawler may not be entirely honest with Steve Rogers.

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
Immortal X-Men #7

So while they were teleporting up to the North Pole to confront the Celestial…

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

We now know that Nightcrawler was doing something else in the journey, taking DNA from his subject.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

So when Captain America confronted the Cesestial, psychically streamed around the world, baffling the Celestial.

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

It was all part of Nightcrawler's plan, to be incinerated alongside Steve Rogers.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

Make no bones about it, the X-Men killed Captain America for PR purposes. The destruction of many other heroes as seen previously…

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

Is all part of this plan.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

Even Krakoa creates a feint so as not give the game away to an omniscient being.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

And now we know, the return of Steve Rogers…

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

… is something that was played for and got.

How Immortal X-Men #7 Rewrites Marvel's Judgment Day
AXE: Judgment Day #5

Humans, as mutants, come back naked.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

With Steve Rogers having no idea that this was all planned, from the get go. And maybe he never will. While Nightcrawler sets up the greatest betrayal of all.

Marvel Comics
Immortal X-Men #7

Orchis and Krakoa, teaming up. Nightcrawler is really going to earn his horns is he not?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7
MARVEL COMICS
AUG220785
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks
A SERIOUS BAMF! – A.X.E. TIE-IN! Even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there're days you want to tear out people's heart. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

