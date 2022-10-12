Did Nightcrawler Deliberately Kill Captain America? X-Men Spoilers

Immortal X-Men #7 is the biggest, most impactful Judgment Day tie-in published by Marvel Comics today, even though it wasn't entirely sold that way. And it also has some future predictions worth taking note of.

So that's a few more details of whatever the big United Nations plan that Starfox had set up in previous issues of Judgment Day, and may be worth taking a note of.

But things don't quite go to plan, and the Celestial is set to blow the world up in the manner of the American Electoral College. And Nightcrawler would like a glimpse of possible futures himself, courtesy of Destiny.

So when we saw this in Judgement Day #5…

Nightcrawler may not be entirely honest with Steve Rogers.

So while they were teleporting up to the North Pole to confront the Celestial…

We now know that Nightcrawler was doing something else in the journey, taking DNA from his subject.

So when Captain America confronted the Cesestial, psychically streamed around the world, baffling the Celestial.

It was all part of Nightcrawler's plan, to be incinerated alongside Steve Rogers.

Make no bones about it, the X-Men killed Captain America for PR purposes. The destruction of many other heroes as seen previously…

Is all part of this plan.

Even Krakoa creates a feint so as not give the game away to an omniscient being.

And now we know, the return of Steve Rogers…

… is something that was played for and got.

Humans, as mutants, come back naked.

With Steve Rogers having no idea that this was all planned, from the get go. And maybe he never will. While Nightcrawler sets up the greatest betrayal of all.

Orchis and Krakoa, teaming up. Nightcrawler is really going to earn his horns is he not?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220785

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

A SERIOUS BAMF! – A.X.E. TIE-IN! Even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there're days you want to tear out people's heart. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99