Nightwing #92 Preview: Insubordination

In a flashback in this preview of Nightwing #92, Robin refuses to follow Batman's orders… and so does Batgirl. That's not how to be good child soldiers, people! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #92

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Blüdhaven mayor Melinda Zucco is in trouble—pretending to work for Blockbuster while secretly trying to take him and his gang of criminals down, while also working alongside Dick Grayson to uplift the city. But as his half sister sharing the last name of the man who killed his parents, it's…a lot to juggle, and enough for one to accidentally let slip a secret or two in the wrong company if she's not careful… Meanwhile, Nightwing and Oracle cuddle up and decide to finally define their relationship.

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

