No DC Comics Death Threats Over Bisexual Superman

A couple of days ago, TMZ reported under the headline "SUPERMAN Bisexual Backlash Spurs LAPD PROTECTION FOR ARTISTS, STUDIO" that "LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats. We're told the pissed-off comic book readers inundated the studios to voice their displeasure with the character's newly-announced sexuality. Our sources say the studios called LAPD, requesting for patrols to keep an eye out — both at the private residences of some artists, and at the studio itself. While nothing legitimate came from the threats, our sources say cops still patrolled out of an abundance of caution — and that the situation has since settled down."

Bleeding Cool checked with our own sources and found that, if true, none of the DC Comics people involved with the production of the comic seemed aware of it. Indeed, the writer of the comic book in question lives in Australia and the artist in Costa Rica, which may be outside the LAPD's jurisdiction. It was a dead story.

But not for The Independent, the UK newspaper site, who took TMZ's story and made it even more sensational and even less rooted in truth, with a headline that read "DC Comics illustrators call police after 'receiving death threats' over Superman's bisexuality" and "'The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats,' an LAPD source said". Writer Peony Hirwani only cites TMZ rather than any other report, it's not clear where the line about death threats came from, and Hirwani did not respond to inquiries made yesterday. Checking with the Wayback Machine shows that no amend was made to TMZ's original story to remove any mention of death threats.. Lisa Wehrstedt at the Metro does similar, also using the 'death threats' line as coming from TMZ, despite TMZ not reporting that. And Alex Hammer at the Daily Mail does likewise, This is churnalism of the worst kind.

There is a history of this kind of thing, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby at Marvel Comics offices were inundated with hate mail and phone calls when Captain America was first published, because he was portrayed as fighting for intervention of America in Europe against the Nazi threat, and when a mob began to form, a police guard was put on duty at the offices, with New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia expressing support. A few years ago, Dan Slott and Nick Spencer both received death threats at Marvel over their Spider-Man and Captain America storylines respectively. But this time, it seems to be people getting very angry on social media and screaming into YouTube videos for unspecified reasons.

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool first told you that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth, would be revealed as a bisexual young man in an upcoming issue of his comic book series, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, and that hacktivist Jay Nakamura would be his first boyfriend. Then, on National Coming Out Day, DC Comics made the news official and it hit all the headlines. And plenty of stupidity. After a colouring and printing delay, that is the comic will be published on the 16th of November. For which DC Comics are reporting unprecedented sales, and will be accompanied by the reprinting of all four previous issues. REaction has been mixed but there have been heartwarming stories to tell.

