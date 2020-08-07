No Heroine #2 Sold Out Two Weeks Ahead of Release.

The second issue of red-hot Source Point Press series No Heroine from writer Frank Gogol has sold out a full three weeks ahead of its August 26th release. No Heroine #1 previously sold out two weeks before its release and it was recently announced to be getting a second printing exclusive available through Corner Box.

During the shutdown, Gogol managed to get exclusive variant copies out to a number of stores, at a time when there was little competition and it blew up. The Hive Comics variant by Peach Momoko for No Heroine #1 sold out 500 copies well ahead of the first issue's release and is selling for over $35 on eBay. While the 20-copy metal variant of the same has sold for north of $580. Several copies of the Chris Callahan No Heroine Announcement variant have sold for $120+ on eBay as well. The Trinity Comics variant for $50. The HipHop variant for $20 as was the Space Cadets variant. There's also a Ben Templesmith 1:5 retailer incentive variant that did well on the secondary market, especially when the print run for the first issue is low.

Gogol's Dead End Kids series performed similarly last year, selling out multiple print runs and doing quite well on the secondary market. Is it too soon to say Gogol's got another hit on his hands?

No Heroine #2 hits shelves on August 26th alongside the second printing of No Heroine #1. How long before we're hearing about a second printing for the second issue? Probably not that long…

NO HEROINE #2 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN201341

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Criss Madd, Shawna Madd (CA) Ahmed Raafat

Kayla finds herself on the road and needing a win. And things are looking up until she meets a young woman with a dark secret. Werewolves, street fights, and a whole lot of pain find Kayla as this series claws its way toward its final chapter. Will things start breaking Kayla's way? Not a chance.In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99