Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark

Ram V is becoming one of the more exciting writers at DC Comics. One of the White Noise Studios writers of London, he's been a regular on Bleeding Cool and it has been most enjoyable to see his meteoric rise through lockdown. His Empyre Thor spin-off may have been stillborn courtesy of the pandemic, but his Future State work catapulted him onto Justice League Dark, Catwoman, and Swamp Thing, the kind of workload at DC Comics that Brian Bendis used to enjoy. And he seems to be having fun with the medium.

Case in point, today's Catwoman #30 that featured Catwoman's search for Poison Ivy by way of The Riddler. Not only do we discover that The Riddler has gone the way of Speedy…

But even hopped up on pills and bandaged in a hospital bed, he looks a lot better than the last time we saw him in Batman #87.

But the answer to what has happened with Poison Ivy and how she is behind the drugs that have been flooding Gotham comes in the manner of a question mark. Quite literally.

Now isn't that beautiful work from Fernando Blanco? Indeed, as we see what exactly happened to Poison Ivy, another adjective comes to mind.

Looks like she's been slabbed as a 9.8…

CATWOMAN #30 CVR A JOELLE JONES

(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Joelle Jones

The Riddler revealed that he knows details about Poison Ivy's whereabouts. Now, after the Riddler has been gravely wounded, Catwoman brings him to be patched up by Alleytown's lessthan-scrupulous medics. Now on the mend, Riddler points Selina in Ivy's direction—but is he telling the truth, or wrapping her up in another one of his riddles? Meanwhile, the Penguin's come to realize that enlisting Father Valley to take out Catwoman may have been a mistake and finds himself asking whether he hired a hit man…or inked a deal with the devil himself. Retail: $3.99

